US-China ties: Shifting equilibriums

D onald Trump’s state visit to China in mid-May was the most theatrically elaborate encounter between a US president and a Chinese leader in recent memory — consequential less for what it resolved than for what it confirmed. The nine hours US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spent together produced few binding commitments. What the summit did produce was the visible formalisation of a shift in the balance of the bilateral relationship that has been accumulating since the tariff confrontation of 2025. That shift favours China, and its implications extend well beyond the two principals.

Trump opened his second term with a China policy focused on economic competition rather than the strategic contestation of his first term: tariffs reaching 145 per cent on Chinese goods, an expanding technology-sanctions regime, and an underlying ambition to force a restructuring of Chinese industrial and trade policy through economic coercion. When the United States (US) announced its sweeping tariff package in April 2025, China was alone among major economies in retaliating in full rather than seeking accommodation. The decisive retaliatory instrument was not matching tariffs but export controls on rare earths and critical minerals — a lever China had cultivated precisely because the US had allowed itself to become structurally dependent on Chinese supply across the semiconductor, defence, and clean-energy sectors. Bond and FX markets reacted sharply; the US’ posture shifted from escalation to negotiation.