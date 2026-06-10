US-China ties: Shifting equilibriums

The Trump administration has repositioned China as an economic competitor to be managed through deal-making rather than a systemic adversary to be countered through alliances
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on May 14, 2026 (Photo: PTI)
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In this article : Donald TrumpUS ChinaChina US trade
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