Israel launches campaign to kill or capture all Oct 7 attackers: Report

T he country has relied on facial recognition systems, intercepted communications, drone footage, seized documents and human intelligence to identify the suspects

Israel has launched a campaign to track down every person believed to have participated in the Hamas-led attack on the country on October 7, 2023. It will deploy advanced surveillance tools, intelligence networks and targeted military operations for identification, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The report said Israeli intelligence agencies and military units have compiled extensive lists of individuals allegedly involved in the attacks that killed around 1,200 people in southern Israel and saw nearly 250 hostages taken into Gaza. The effort reportedly includes not only Hamas commanders but also lower-level participants and alleged supporters.