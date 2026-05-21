Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Reports / Israel launches campaign to kill or capture all Oct 7 attackers: Report

Israel launches campaign to kill or capture all Oct 7 attackers: Report

The country has relied on facial recognition systems, intercepted communications, drone footage, seized documents and human intelligence to identify the suspects

2 min read
Updated On: May 21 2026 | 8:06 PM IST
Martand Mishra
Palestinians inspecting a house hit by an Israeli strike in the Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on May 20. Photo: Reuters

Palestinians inspecting a house hit by an Israeli strike in the Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on May 20. Photo: Reuters

The country has relied on facial recognition systems, intercepted communications, drone footage, seized documents and human intelligence to identify the suspects
Israel has launched a campaign to track down every person believed to have participated in the Hamas-led attack on the country on October 7, 2023. It will deploy advanced surveillance tools, intelligence networks and targeted military operations for identification, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). 
The report said Israeli intelligence agencies and military units have compiled extensive lists of individuals allegedly involved in the attacks that killed around 1,200 people in southern Israel and saw nearly 250 hostages taken into Gaza. The effort reportedly includes not only Hamas commanders but also lower-level participants and alleged supporters. 
According to the report, the operation is being coordinated through a special task force called “NILI,” which is named after a Hebrew phrase translating to “The eternal one of Israel will not lie.” Israeli officials quoted in the report described the mission as a long-term campaign aimed at ensuring that everyone connected to the attacks is either killed or captured. 

Also Read

Israel, Lebanon agree to 45-day extension of ceasefire after US talks

WSJ reported that Israel has relied on facial recognition systems, intercepted communications, drone footage, seized documents and human intelligence to identify the suspects. Some operations have reportedly extended beyond Gaza into Lebanon and other countries where Hamas-linked operatives are believed to operate.
An Israeli security official quoted in the report said the country intends to pursue attackers “for years if necessary,” drawing comparisons to earlier Israeli intelligence campaigns against militants involved in attacks on Israelis abroad. 
The report comes amid continuing tensions between Israel and Gaza despite ceasefire efforts by the latter. 
The operations targeting senior Hamas leaders have continued in recent weeks. According to a report by Reuters, Israel recently killed Hamas military chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad in an airstrike in Gaza, with Israeli officials describing him as one of the masterminds behind the October 7 attacks. 
However, the campaign has also drawn criticism from human rights groups and legal experts, who questioned the legality of the targeted killings outside active battle zones and warned that such operations could further escalate the tensions in the region.
The October 7 attacks triggered the ongoing Israel-Gaza war, which has since expanded into a broader regional security crisis involving Hezbollah in Lebanon and rising tensions with Iran-backed groups across West Asia. 
Premium ContentPremium ContentSubscription ExpiredSubscription Expired

Your access to Blueprint has ended. But the story is still unfolding.

No longer a subscriber? There’s a new reason to return.

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Like what you read? There’s more in every issue of Blueprint

From military strategy to global diplomacy, Blueprint offers sharp, in-depth reportage on the world’s most consequential issues.

Exclusive pricing for Business Standard digital subscribers

Choose your plan

Exclusive Pricing

Choose your plan

58% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹2,500

annual (digital-only)

₹208/Month

70% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹3,500

annual (digital & print)

₹291/Month

41% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹3,500

annual (digital-only)

₹291/Month

62% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹4,500

annual (digital & print)

₹375/Month

Subscribe NowSubscribe NowRenew NowRenew Now

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Browse all Plans

Here's what's included:

  • Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine

  • Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives

  • * Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office

  • Full access to Blueprint articles online

  • Business Standard digital subscription

  • 1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)

Written By :

Martand Mishra

Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: May 21 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

In this article : israelIsrael-PalestineGaza conflict

Next Story