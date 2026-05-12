UAE secretly struck Iranian fields during the West Asia war: Report

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has carried out military strikes on Iran in recent months, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), signalling a shift in the Gulf nation’s stance in the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The report said the UAE conducted a series of covert operations between March and May, including an attack on a refinery on Iran’s strategically important Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf. Abu Dhabi has not officially acknowledged the operations, but the reported strikes indicate that the UAE is no longer limiting itself to defensive actions against Iranian attacks.
According to the report, the attacks were carried out using foreign military capabilities in the region, and were viewed by officials as necessary to protect the country’s economic and strategic interests amid escalating tensions in the region, said people familiar with the matter.
The reported covert campaign comes after months of intense exchanges between Iran and Gulf states following the wider Iran conflict that drew in the United States (US) and Israel. Iran has repeatedly targeted the UAE with missiles and drones, with UAE authorities claiming hundreds of interceptions since the conflict began.
The reports also underline concerns among Gulf states over long-term US security guarantees as regional powers have accelerated military preparedness since the outbreak of the conflict, especially around the Strait of Hormuz which is a critical global energy shipping route.
Iran has not officially commented on the WSJ report, though it has repeatedly warned Gulf countries against supporting US or Israeli military operations. Iranian officials have previously threatened retaliation against states accused of assisting attacks on the Iranian territory.