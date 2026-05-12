UAE secretly struck Iranian fields during the West Asia war: Report

T he United Arab Emirates (UAE) has carried out military strikes on Iran in recent months, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), signalling a shift in the Gulf nation’s stance in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The report said the UAE conducted a series of covert operations between March and May, including an attack on a refinery on Iran’s strategically important Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf. Abu Dhabi has not officially acknowledged the operations, but the reported strikes indicate that the UAE is no longer limiting itself to defensive actions against Iranian attacks.

According to the report, the attacks were carried out using foreign military capabilities in the region, and were viewed by officials as necessary to protect the country’s economic and strategic interests amid escalating tensions in the region, said people familiar with the matter.