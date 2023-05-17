Smashing the glass ceiling from the corner office

Midge Maisel’s is the story of every woman who knows she is cut out to shine but realises that to get there, she needs to intelligently navigate, even challenge, cultural and social realities, expectations and perceptions. It’s a story with which women, particularly those in leadership roles, across the globe are all too familiar. And more so, in this part of the world, given the deep and varied cultural contexts in which gender roles are defined or understood here.

At the end of the day, as the male writers head to a bar, she too joins them, trying her best to fit in even as she strives to stand out.