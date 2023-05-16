India as restrained elephant

Written in an engaging, easy style the book is a pleasant but intensely informative read. Time-constrained readers can access standalone chapters, though it would be a pity if they missed the introduction. A balanced narrative presents alternative points of view via 708 references — or nearly three per page. It is a sign of our polarised times that extensive referencing is also the best insurance against lawsuits dragging publishers and authors to the courts.

This is the burden of the author’s song, sung evocatively across a longish introduction and nine artfully curated chapters with pithy titles such as “Economic Restraints: What ails the Indian economy”; “The Panopticon: The surveillance state”; Controlled Cacophony: The status of citizen freedoms and safeguards”; “His Masters’ Police: The internal security apparatus”; “Cultural Revolution: Nationalism as culture; “Crumbling Temples: The decaying political architecture”; “Regulatory Tentacles: Still born autonomous regulation”; “Peering into the Crystal Ball: The future of India’s institutions”; and, finally, “A People’s Reinvention: Hope in the people of India”. A cross-cutting political economy lens examines institutional resilience buttressed by anecdotal evidence.