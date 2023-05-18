Film studies for your first show

Most importantly, though, this is the cinema enthusiast’s “standard book of spells.” Divided into clear sections, the anthology of critical essays provides deep dives into basic cinema terms and concepts like genre and auteurship, breaks down the various ways film elements like lights, camera and sound are utilised on and off screen, introduces the reader to global canonical cinema styles and movements, and then brings us back home to Indian national and regional cinema cultures. If you have been meaning to get a better understanding of how movie magic works, this is a great place to start.

If you have ever stared at a cinema screen and wondered how a two-dimensional surface could mimic vast planes and dizzying heights or make the grooves and textures on wooden boards and the folds and creases on velveteen sheets come alive, this is the book for you. If you have wondered how certain scenes in your favourite web series seem to drag on, while others go by too fast, this is a book for you. This is also your book to pick if you want to find doyens of world cinema — such as Kurosawa or Godard — at home in the fine prints of Indian regional cinema, silently shaping the textures, narratives, and soundscapes of Kerala, West Bengal, or Maharashtra, on screen.