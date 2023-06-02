A contemporary look at Indian history

These words contain the essence of the author’s scope and effort. Part of a series of “shortest” histories, the aim to take on India’s massive history and condense it to a few pages is amazingly ambitious and fraught with dangers. How the author does it is a lesson in precis-writing at which my teachers would have gasped with amazement when I was in school. Although I am uncertain whether “precis-writing” still exists in schools.

With these words from the intro to his “shortest” history of India, John Zubrzycki puts the country, the nation and the civilisation in perspective. He goes on to say, “It (India) has been poorly served by its democratically elected leaders, who have consistently failed to harness the country’s full potential. Rich in natural resources with an immense pool of highly educated, globally literate workers, India holds huge promise.”