Vajpayee's true colours

Vajpayee was pulled out of oblivion in late 1995 when Mr Advani declared he was stepping aside. To cut the long story short, this was seen as realisation by the party apparatchik that hardline Hindutva would not work beyond a point and the “more moderate” Vajpayee was required to run a coalition. The 1998 National Agenda of Governance made no mention of any of the contentious Hindutva-related issues — Ram temple, abrogation of Article 370 and legislation of a Uniform Civil Code. Reports that party general secretary K N Govindacharya called Vajpayee his party’s mukhota or mask furthered this belief. But several scholars, analysts and journalists writing on Hindu right-wing politics and organisations doubted this narrative.

During the heyday of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation, Vajpayee was seen as someone who disagreed with the Sangh Parivar’s decisions but was too marginalised to reverse them. His sidelining was considered complete after the 1991 Lok Sabha elections when Mr Advani was elected leader of the parliamentary party by virtue of which he became the Leader of Opposition and declared the BJP the “government in waiting” with himself as prime minister.