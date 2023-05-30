The political anatomy of caste

There are many stories in this book that illuminate India’s current caste reality and why even the diaspora is fighting against caste discrimination. Although the volume covers issues of caste and gender justice, it needs to shine the light on the struggles of Dalit women — twice cursed as women and Dalits — and the state’s response. A word about Mr Mitta. Several decades ago, when we were all junior reporters, colleagues from the editorial desk in the newspapers where he worked used to grumble about how late his copy would land. That’s because he had to cross-check and review every word he had written in his report when all the desk hands wanted to do was finish their shift and go home. This book, with its mastery over history, public policy and the law illustrates the same quality. It took him seven years to write. But the result is simply stunning.

But Mr Mitta digs deeper to the politics and legal argumentation that led to Shivaji establishing himself as a Kshatriya and Chhatrapati against the opinion of the Peshwas who refused to anoint him “emperor” because he had not undergone upanayanam and was therefore a Shudra who, for that reason, could not undergo an abhishekam . This was derived from the lore of Parashurama, who is said to have annihilated all Kshatriyas— so none existed so everyone who was not born a Brahmin was a Shudra. As only Brahmins had the right to recite the Vedas, essential at an abhishekam, they withheld endorsing Shivaji as a Kshatriya until a priest from Banaras, Gagabhat, intervened. Today the Bhima Koregaon battle represents for the Dalits their first victories against caste injustice, against the Peshwas and the Marathas. The Indian state, in its wisdom, jailed civil rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj and others in 2018, when violence broke out at an event held to commemorate this battle, testifying to the institutional caste memory of the state.