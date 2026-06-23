China's Wars: A useful guide to China's paradox of power and insecurity

Mr Gokhale looks at China’s four wars/conflicts against Taiwan in 1958, India in 1962, Russia in 1969 and Vietnam in 1977, and the recent grey zone strategies, particularly against the Philippines and Taiwan. Across all these incidents, China not only uses its military in a decisive manner but also accompanies the wars with propaganda. It maintains a distinction between how it communicates with friends and adversaries. China often claims that it “resorts to the use of force to press for peace”. While this may sound contradictory, China uses this maxim to blame opponents for escalating disputes and unilateral actions, and sees and projects itself as a victim and its actions as a response to provocations/injustice.