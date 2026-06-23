China's Wars: A useful guide to China's paradox of power and insecurity

One significant point the author makes is that China’s arguments have remained the same across its many conflicts, which is visible in the case of two conflicts involving India too. China never agrees to restore the status quo ante, negotiates only from a position of strength, interprets history in a peculiar way and denies the same right to opponents. Mr Gokhale argues that “India must prepare for a prolonged period of armed coexistence with China”, and that China’s coercion against India is likely to continue in some form or the other. What the author does well is to situate the 1962 war within the global balance of power context. India’s assessment of 1962 is incomplete and the lessons learnt are not public. However, several parallels between 1962 and 2020 are apparent from reading this chapter, even if the author has not made that comparison as such.