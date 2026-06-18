Indira Jaising's memoir locates justice in constitutional belonging

Running through the memoir is a sustained inquiry into the meaning of justice in a multilingual, multifaith, and deeply unequal society. For Ms Jaising, justice is never confined to the courtroom or ends at a favourable verdict. It is measured in the capacity of law to transform the conditions that produce exclusion, vulnerability, and suffering in the first place. The purpose of law, as it emerges from these pages, is to enable lives to flourish. This understanding of justice takes shape through the people who inhabit the memoir: Pavement dwellers facing eviction, street hawkers struggling to secure their livelihoods, women workers confronting exploitation, survivors of the Bhopal gas disaster seeking accountability, women denied inheritance, entry into places of worship, or dignity in the workplace. Many of these cases are familiar to readers of contemporary Indian legal history. What the memoir offers is something far rarer—the texture of how these struggles unfolded, the alliances that sustained them, the setbacks that threatened them, and the human lives that gave them urgency.