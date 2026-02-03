Designed to Win: How Tata Elxsi found its niche in India's IT landscape

S Devarajan also researched the founding of Elxsi in the United States, by Joe Rizzi and Thampy Thomas and their co-founders. This was necessary because Elxsi no longer exists — it was sold to Gene Amdhal, a renowned computer architect, in 1985. Later, Elxsi got out of the computer business, though Tata Elxsi retained its name. Ratan Tata wanted to drop the Elxsi name from the company and the author discussed different alternatives with his top team. But then, his chief financial officer pointed out what a name change would entail — the company would need to send a letter to shareholders to get the majority to give their assent to the name change in an extraordinary general meeting. These were days before emails and the costs would be prohibitive for the organisation, which was not out of the woods yet financially.