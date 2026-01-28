Indian Politics and International Relations: Great power begins at home

The data used to analyse various trends in the country is somewhat dated but does help to highlight a few insightful trends. The economic reforms of 1991 are said to have unleashed a potent middle class that is ever-expanding in tune with India’s economic growth. The general outlook of this cohort seems to suggest greater inclination towards the BJP with high expectations. At the same time, identity politics based on region, language, religion and caste is on the rise, resulting in coalition-driven political arrangements. It is encouraging that political coalitions accommodate these diverse groups, including minorities, Dalits, tribals and so on. The growing polarisation of society as a consequence of communal politics is, however, a serious concern. The author’s suggestion of introducing “proportional representation” does not appear to be a feasible alternative, even with state guarantees, given the internal complexities of Indian society. Therefore, we should reconcile to the fact that coalition politics will remain central to Indian politics for much of the 21st century. The book draws attention to the common criticism that the international order for Third World countries is characterised more by hierarchy than anarchy, while their internal order is just the opposite. These informal hierarchical realities of power differentiation are said to constrain freedom of action and generate systemic pressures to modify behaviour in accordance with interests of the more powerful. This perspective is in sync with Mohammed Ayoob’s conceptualisation of subaltern realism in South Asia, drawing attention to how the neglect of the domestic variables in the nation-building process affect conflict and order. It is important to understand, according to Dr Eswaran, that the domestic processes have a strong bearing on bilateral relations in the sub-continent.