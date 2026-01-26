Games Hospitals Play: Unhealthy truths about private medicine in India

The devil, as always, is in the details. Ms Ghosh examines hospital billing practices, combing through instances of even basic medicines, equipment, and bed charges being marked up exorbitantly. When patients are presented with mind-boggling, itemised bills at the end of the stay, it is nearly impossible to decode or contest them. And yet many do. Ms Ghosh brings together some of the landmark cases that have helped spark a wider conversation around this long-standing issue.

Going deep into the more complex issue of how surgeries are billed to serve the interests of private hospitals, including “surge pricing”, a urologist confirms what we have long believed: Handsomely paid surgeons are often under pressure from hospital administrators to meet high targets by pushing for unnecessary and “emergency” surgeries. She also examines the phenomenon of the “star doctor” as the proverbial golden goose, with patients charged a premium for care from these highly feted medical professionals who may not even be present during the said surgery, but it serves as the perfect business model that hospitals profit heavily from.