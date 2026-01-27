Comrades and Comebacks: Why the Left still matters in India today

The book’s strongest point is the honest recounting of the Indian Left movement, its divisions and schisms, the rift between the CPI, the CPI (M) and the various groups in the radical Left. We know that till between 1939 and 1941, for the undivided CPI, World War II was an imperialist war. When Germany attacked the USSR in 1941, it suddenly became a people’s war. This led to great confusion among the cadres. Were they fighting imperialism? Or fascism? Were the otherwise imperialist Allied powers the primary enemy? Or was it Hitler who had led an attack on The People? This confusion remained even after the split in the CPI and the formation of the CPI (M), when E M S Namboodiripad enunciated the line that “if Congress is cholera, BJP is plague, you end up dead with both”. The CPI had already compromised itself beyond redemption by supporting the Emergency while CPI (M) colleagues were arrested and many tortured. EMS’s line led to the “historic blunder” when West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu was not permitted by his party to make a claim to prime ministership. But later, the Left Front did support a Congress-led government to keep the BJP out. So did contradictions turn into compromises? And was this the reason for the gradual marginalisation of the Left in Indian power politics? The book seeks to explain this in context. It also describes in detail what Kerala did right in creating a strong foundation for Left thinking and praxis. The section of the Left government in Tripura is masterful and shines a light on the politics of a state the rest of India knows little about.