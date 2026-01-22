Tiny Experiments: How linear careers limit learning and adaptability

From these notes, form a hypothesis: If I do X, will I feel more energised? Then turn it into a pact — a clear, time-bound commitment to an action. Keep the format plain: “I will do [action] for [duration].” For example, “I will run two kilometres a day for the next 10 days”. Success here is not hitting a target; it is showing up. Every outcome is data that informs the next experiment. The author suggests keeping pacts simple, repeatable, realistic, and binary — done or not done. Have short timeframes for each pact. Avoid running multiple pacts at once. Share the pact with friends or colleagues to create accountability. When the pact ends, close the loop: Reflect on what worked, what should be modified, what should be expunged from your life, and what should be explored next.