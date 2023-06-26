The secondary sex

She begins with an investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape; the essay ripples with the vehemence of a young person who is deeply conscious of what happened, and what changes have been made — legislatively and mentally — in the decade following the incident. “If the law has enough loopholes that allow accused persons to fall through the cracks of justice, what hope can we as young women have to survive in a society like ours?” she asks.

Aaliya Waziri’s In the Body of a Woman: Essays on Law, Gender and Society is a fervent examination of the predicaments of the female sex. Though she has absorbed existentialists such as de Beauvoir, Ms Waziri is less philosophical but more urgently interrogative than the French feminist. Her essays are diligently researched observations on the horrors and perplexities of the milieu: Rape and sexual assault, spousal violence, cyberbullying, witch branding and hunting, maternity benefits and paternity leave, the befuddlement that shrouds abortion rights.