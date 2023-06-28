Global norms with Chinese characteristics

The World According to China by Elizabeth Economy is one of the few books to offer an insight into how China is challenging international norms, painting a vivid picture of China’s grand ambitions under Mr Xi. China expects the world to acknowledge and respect the red lines it draws over the idea of Chinese sovereignty. These red lines mutate with respective issues and countries involved; Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea are some of them.

The major challenge in Mr Xi’s path is that existing global norms and institutions are accepted by most countries. Though China has accepted that it has gained a lot from these norms, Beijing has always felt that in their current form they put it at a disadvantage and there is nothing wrong in attempting to change them.