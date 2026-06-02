Everything You Wanted to Know About China: A guide to its past and future

The discussion on the similarities between Chiang Kai-shek and Xi Jinping is also thought provoking. “As much as Xi talks about carrying forward the legacy of 1949, sometimes, he gives speeches that bring up themes that Mao would not recognise as the words of Chinese Communist Party leader. If Chiang were to come back to life, on the other hand, the Nationalist Party leader might think Xi sounded like one of his successors, not a successor to his arch-rival,” Mr Wasserstrom writes. Even when it comes to women’s rights and gender equality, the author draws parallels between Xi and Chiang. He argues, that Mao did talk about women holding up half the sky. By contrast, if one has to look at Xi regime, “it has promoted the idea that women should play traditional role, which is more in step with Chiang’s Taiwan than Mao’s China.”