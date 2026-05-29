A Fire Over Mount Everest: Revisiting India's landmark 1984 expedition

Yet Kak writes without rancour, his matter-of-fact prose enhancing the credibility of his story. At the time, Indian mountaineering was dominated by the army, and this expedition too was led by Colonel (later Brigadier) Darshan Khullar, with Lt Colonel Premchand as his deputy. The dominance of armymen meant that women played a secondary role. Yet some of the women selected for the expedition were accomplished mountaineers. Two of them, Rekha Sharma and Chandra Prabha Aitwal, were the first to summit the far more technically challenging Nanda Devi (25,642 feet) in 1981. But as Kak writes, “Casual misogyny was apparent. Even though the primary aim in the 1984 expedition was to put India’s first woman on the summit, the women were not involved in training or strategy and played only a supporting role to the men. Even in summit parties they were following the men.” Given gender mores of the time, this asymmetry was not questioned. As Kak points out, “Military operations are based on an unquestioned chain of command. …And women are seen in a supporting role but in all of life.”