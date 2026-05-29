A Fire Over Mount Everest: Revisiting India's landmark 1984 expedition

He writes owing to a shortage of equipment, Aitwal, who was named in the first two summit parties, was ordered by Col Premchand to sacrifice her bid at the last moment in favour of Rita Gombu, daughter of Nawang Gombu, Tenzing Norgay’s nephew and the first man to summit Everest twice. The next day Rita, who was — incredibly — not roped to her support member Phu Dorji or Sherpa Ang Dorji, had to turn back 100 metres below the summit on the latter’s advice when the weather deteriorated. Instead of staying with her on the descent, Ang Dorji turned back to complete his own summit bid. Phu Dorji, meanwhile, surged ahead to become the first Indian to reach the summit without supplemental oxygen. In chasing personal glory, both abandoned Rita to make a perilous solo descent – a shocking dereliction of mountaineering ethics for which neither was reprimanded. The next day, lack of communication by Khullar cost Rekha Sharma, waiting on the South Col (26,000 feet), her summit bid. Finally, it was Bachendri Pal who summited Everest a week after being buried under a midnight avalanche at 24,000 feet.