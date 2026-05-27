Enshittification: How Big Tech went from innovation to digital feudalism

The author argues that what leads to this final stage is a cocktail of factors such as a lack of competition, the absence of regulation, an aversion to interoperability, and the eroding powers of tech workers. In their absence, it becomes easy for the companies to worsen their products and force users to agree to their terms. This means that a user can become liable for legal action under section 1201, the “anti-circumvention” provision of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, simply for refilling an ink cartridge or using a third-party cartridge with their printer. It can also take the form of DoorDash, hiding the tip amount from its drivers so that they feel compelled to make as many deliveries as possible, even though they might not be making a net profit. This is also seen in Google’s memos proposing that users be made to “run multiple queries” by worsening search results, allowing the company to show more ads and earn more money. Though these examples reveal the tip of the iceberg, the good news is that the tide can be turned. We need to bring back competition and regulation, increase interoperability and give back power to workers, Mr Doctorow argues. It might not be easy, but it’s not impossible.