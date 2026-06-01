Breakpoint: Why India's middle class is losing its economic footing

The impact of AI is all-pervading. While it has started replacing jobs that require cognitive skills, it has not left even highly human-intensive security jobs, the second-largest after construction, as an employment avenue for 1.2 million jobs. Sensors, cameras, bots, and centralised control are taking over these jobs. The job of 60,000 security guards employed for monitoring 30,000 ATMs is now being done by 100 agents from a single location. The middle-class dream and an economy superimposed on it are beginning to wilt.
All things considered, the book is more descriptive than analytical. Nevertheless, some facts recounted in the book ring alarm bells. Nearly 45 per cent of all retail borrowers are subprime; India’s outstanding personal debt for non-housing loans is higher than even that of the US and China. More loans are now financing consumption, such as travel and smartphones, but the loans taken for financing housing, automobiles, and gold are shrinking. The Asset Quality Review in 2015 has forced banks to shy away from corporate loans to chase personal loans. Between 2019 and 2024, income tax collections grew by a staggering 16 per cent CAGR, crippling consumption growth at a time when neither jobs nor the real income of the middle class grew significantly. All this has pushed the middle class into heavy debt, and nearly 40 per cent of their earnings now go towards servicing borrowings, deeply impacting consumption.