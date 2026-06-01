Breakpoint: Why India's middle class is losing its economic footing

The authors rightly contend that the middle class, which contributes 53 per cent of income tax and 30 per cent of goods and services tax and creates the bulk of the downstream jobs for the unorganised sector, receives scant time or attention in policymaking. The group does not assert itself in the electoral process in line with its important contribution. The government has woken up a bit late with its income tax cuts in 2024 and supplemented it with selective GST cuts in September 2025, which led to some healthy offtake during the festival season. It has done well to curb online gaming, and a similar ban on F&O (futures and options) trading would greatly help the middle class regain its consumption momentum. It is shocking to learn that the losses of retail investors in F&O trading between 2022 and 2025 amount to ₹3 trillion, with the gains accruing to brokers, institutional investors and the market regulator.