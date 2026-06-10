Lucky People: A breezy neuroscience take that misses wider realities

Additionally, Ms Nakano says things like “This is why we should choose the path that allows for more than one winner, and does not lead to excessive victory — the path where everybody gets to survive, rather than the one where the winners care only about their own survival and nobody else’s”. But there is no reference to the large wealth gap that persists in modern society, or how one section is clearly “lucky” enough to survive whatever disasters come its way, often at the expense of the other “unlucky” section.

In fact, even though the book makes it clear that its aim is to focus on the scientific aspect of “luck”, one can’t help but notice how it completely side-steps any questions of sociology, politics or history. The sheer lack of acknowledgment that the “luck” of being born in a certain country, in a certain family, in a certain era even, plays a big role in an individual’s life came off as absurd, especially when measured against the fact that the last chapter of the book is dedicated to praying. Even a tiny paragraph thrown somewhere in this slim volume would have sufficed. What the reader gets instead is 180 pages of “if you train your brain to feel good, you’ll be lucky”. Sorry for the spoiler! Ms Nakano also cites British novelist J K Rowling’s rags-to-riches story as an example of how “never giving up” and “believing in yourself” leads to unbelievable luck. However, what she misses out on is that Ms Rowling relied on government assistance for a major part of her struggle — her “luck”, then, is not just individual grit, it’s a combination of that and the welfare measures provided by a developed nation.