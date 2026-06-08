Inside the mind of the RSS sevak: A rare glimpse into Sangh's inner world

This book on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not an academic work — it cannot be, with a mere 14-book bibliography and desultory footnoting. So, if you’re looking for rigour or a critical review of an organisation that has become one of the most powerful influences on Indian society and mind-space in recent times, you won’t find it here. The greatest merit of the book lies in its artlessness. It is based on conversations with nine swayamsevaks — members of the organisation who have dedicated their lives to furthering the RSS cause — and traces their growth and work in the RSS. The author holds you by the hand and takes you on an insider’s tour of the organisation, as seen by its members. It is largely sympathetic and sometimes breathlessly appreciative of the “selfless work” volunteers do when they join the Sangh.