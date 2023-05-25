Power and diplomacy: An insider's eye view

The book has candid pen portraits of several of his colleagues in the PMO and in his own parent Ministry of External Affairs. He is unsparing in exposing their prejudices, their personal foibles and all too human failings. But he also gives credit where it is due, though these instances are fewer in the telling. The dramatis personae figuring in the story include G Parthasarathy, chairman of the Policy Planning Committee; P C Alexander, Indira Gandhi’s principal secretary; foreign secretaries Ram Sathe and Maharaj Krishna Rasgotra, and former secretary and later external affairs minister, K Natwar Singh. Their personality traits as depicted are not always flattering. This did not prevent Messrs Rasgotra and Natwar Singh from speaking at the recent ceremony to launch the book.

The first part contains engaging, sometimes humorous, pen portraits of two temperamentally different prime ministers — Indira Gandhi, and her son Rajiv Gandhi, whose familial relationship did not translate into ideological affinity. This section of the book is full of anecdotes through which Ambassador Gharekhan gives the reader a rare insight on how personality and issues constantly interact and determine policy directions. Occasionally, the outcomes appear whimsical; sometimes they are inspirational. The book has a good account of the 8th Non-Aligned Summit in Delhi, at which Indira Gandhi took over as chairman. She played a hands-on role managing the inflated egos and quaint eccentricities of her assembled guests. She took as much interest in the dinner menu and seating plans as in the drafting of outcome documents. I had a peripheral view of activities at the summit as a delegate to the political committee. It was interesting to see the same events unfolding from the centre in Ambassador Gharekhan’s narrative.