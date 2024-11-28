Rare first edition 90s Harry Potter book auctioned for 36,000 Pounds

The rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which sold for just 10 pounds 30 years back, has been sold for 36,000 pounds at an auction that was held at Lichfield, Staffordshire, on Wednesday. The owner of the first edition, Christine McCulloch, was not aware of the book's future worth and she bought that copy for his son Adam in 1997 from a Stratford-upon-Avon bookstore.

According to BBC, the bidder paid a sum of £45,000 which also included the buyer's premium.

This rare edition is one of the 500 hardback copies that was printed during the first-ever print run in 1997. The worth of that rare collection is between 30,000 pounds and 50,000 pounds.

Pinch yourself moment, said Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch, who hails from Tansley, Derbyshire, said the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone copy was stashed in a cupboard beneath the stairs of his family's old Chesterfield home. They get to know about the book's original worth during the lockdown in 2020 when they come to know about the sales of first editions.

Adam also revealed that it was a 'pinch yourself moment' when they verified it.

"We went in [the bookshop], bought it for 10 pounds. Adam really loved the book and it started this sort of fascination, as with so many children all over the world now,” Christine McCulloch said while talking about her 1997 purchase.

It was the right time to sell the book, Adam believes. He also talked about the stories attached to that book.

"I think having that bit of a story around it, some tea stains there and a folded-over corner here where someone's enjoyed reading," Adam said. He believes that this adds to the magic.

About Harry Potter

The Harry Potter book series was written by the British author JK Rowling. She wrote seven books spanning over 10 years, which became extremely popular across the world. The series tells the story of a young wizard, Harry Potter and his friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, studying at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.