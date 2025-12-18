Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,520; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,08,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,520, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,08,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,23,310.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,520 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,290 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,670.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,23,310, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,24,010 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,460.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,08,100
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,22,100.
US gold eased on Thursday following last session's 1 per cent rise and silver fell from a record high after breaching the $65-mark as profit-taking and a firmer dollar took hold ahead of key US inflation data later in the week.
Spot gold lost 0.4 per cent to $4,324.59 an ounce by 01:46 GMT, after rising more than 1 per cent late on Wednesday. US
gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $4,356.4.
Spot silver fell 0.7 per cent to $65.78 an ounce, after touching an all-time high of $66.88 in the previous session. Platinum rose 2.5 per cent to $1,946.50, a more than 17-year high. Palladium added 0.2 per cent to $1,650.75.
(with inputs from Reuters)