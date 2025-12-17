Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings resume in both the houses, LS takes up Question Hour
BS Web Team New Delhi
Lok Sabha is set to take up a packed legislative and oversight agenda on Wednesday, with two major Bills listed for consideration and passage, along with the laying of papers, presentation of committee reports, and ministerial statements, according to the revised List of Business.
The House will convene at 11 am and begin proceedings with Question Hour. This will be followed by the laying of papers by several ministers, including Dr Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Jitin Prasada, among others. The House will also hear a series of parliamentary committee reports. In addition, several ministers are scheduled to make statements on the status of implementation of recommendations made by parliamentary committees.
During the day, the Lower House will also take up matters raised under Rule 377. The legislative agenda includes the introduction of two key Bills, the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, and the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025. The latter seeks to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per year to rural households, with the objective of promoting rural development.
Under Legislative Business, Lok Sabha is slated to consider and pass both Bills. Dr Jitendra Singh will move the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, while Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will move the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), also known as the VB-GRAM-G Bill, 2025. Both Bills are listed for consideration and passage, with amendments to be moved as circulated separately.
11:57 AM
Winter Session LIVE updates: MP Chandrashekhar Azad protests in Parliament premises over Delhi pollution
11:46 AM
Winter Session LIVE updates: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia replies to questions in Lok Sabha
11:43 AM
Winter Session LIVE: Scindia highlights Bharat Telecom initiatives and network expansion in Bihar
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed the House that schemes in Bihar aim to provide network coverage to 500 villages, with 398 already reached. During discussions on Bharat Telecom 2025 and BSNL’s local network, Scindia noted that Bharat Telecom focuses on the SME sector, while the Indian Mobile Congress caters to larger players. He also highlighted that India’s telecom exports have grown 72% over the past five years, reflecting the sector’s expanding global footprint.
11:27 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: LS Speaker makes obituary reference on passing away of former member
11:09 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Proceedings commence in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha members are presenting reports from various committees during the session, which is being presided over by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.
11:06 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Proceedings resume in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
Proceedings have begun in both the houses of Parliament, with Lok Sabha taking up the Question Hour. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha.
10:48 AM
Winter Session LIVE updates: G-RAM-G Bill is rationalisation of existing scheme, says BJP leader
BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Wednesday hit back at Congress criticism of the new G-RAM-G Bill, saying it rationalises the existing MGNREGA scheme while offering multiple benefits.
10:19 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Two key Bills listed for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha is set for a packed legislative day on Wednesday, with two major Bills scheduled for consideration and passage, alongside routine parliamentary business such as the laying of papers, presentation of committee reports and statements by ministers, as per the revised List of Business. The House will meet at 11 am and begin with Question Hour, following which ministers including Dr Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Jitin Prasada will lay papers before the House.
10:14 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to move VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha today
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will introduce the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the Winter Session of Parliament.
The Bill proposes a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per financial year to every rural household whose adult members are willing to undertake unskilled manual work. Aligned with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, it aims to strengthen rural livelihoods and promote inclusive growth, empowerment and resilience in rural India. The minister will also move the Bill for passage.
