Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes for Dec 17: How to unlock 'Suave Master'

Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes for Dec 17: How to unlock 'Suave Master'

Krafton India has released another set of BGMI redeem codes that will remain usable until February 28, 2026. One code from the latest drop gives players a chance to unlock the Suave Master set

BGMI

BGMI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton India, on December 17, rolled out 59 new official BGMI redeem codes, offering access to in-game items such as outfits, weapon skins, and other cosmetic rewards. Among the additions is a code that unlocks the Suave Master set. This marks the sixth batch of redeem codes shared so far, with more releases expected in the days ahead.
 
All rewards can be claimed exclusively through BGMI’s official redemption portal, and every code stays valid until February 28, 2026. Krafton has reiterated that any codes sourced from or redeemed via unofficial platforms will be considered invalid. 
 

BGMI official redeem codes

  • HJZCZT5RU7X73CH3
  • HJZDZFCNEJ4KVBS4
  • HJZEZ9WNNUXHART5
  • HJZFZ6MCXR9J5CJ7
  • HJZGZJR38A5FTGHN
  • HJZHZ544CHJECXXT
  • HJZIZH74RWS6PER5
  • HJZJZUNE6P4BG9AQ
  • HJZKZSAGPXFAAUXQ
  • HJZLZ7PN5WGSNGW7
  • HJZMZHB59S5U7RUC
  • HJZNZ4FP9UENSX48
  • HJZOZ4HU68E8PRM6
  • HJZPZQTB6B6WV9H3
  • HJZQZAQUBC3CXQAD
  • HJZRZDFKE5VVX3W3
  • HJZVZDM89DGUXCMG
  • HJZTZV5X9W5CDPE8
  • HJZUZFC853FVNV3S
  • HJZBAZNB987T78PJ
  • HJZBBZV68DWWP3CC
  • HJZBCZBWTQHJ9958
  • HJZBDZDPJFPEHXQ4
  • HJZBEZVSR49X7CKR
  • HJZBFZX7RRMM9GMJ
  • HJZBGZD38SEG5QTS
  • HJZBHZNV8HEHUP55
  • HJZBIZDVN8339AMV
  • HJZBJZ8XSJA4QRPH
  • HJZBKZJHM3QBBD6P
  • HJZBLZ68RU8FCN5F
  • HJZBMZX799MW4PTR
  • HJZBNZCGKV3QMP5W
  • HJZBOZXJMM4APPEQ
  • HJZBPZ9GUFPQQRD9
  • HJZBQZC96JN56VB8
  • HJZBRZEMBF6JJGT3
  • HJZBVZHEC7XNXAAF
  • HJZBTZH4WCK5XGRD
  • HJZBUZ8EUVGXK6HQ
  • HJZCAZB63VBUB7AT
  • HJZCBZFTJVT5MVE4
  • HJZCCZ3PGAMVHX5N
  • HJZCDZ8H63F5T77D
  • HJZCEZ9PRVEEXMG3
  • HJZCFZHUEH4ENT9K
  • HJZCGZRQWK36V4U7
  • HJZCHZSPEWX4CBQV
  • HJZCIZ574QFXRXQ6
  • HJZCJZPX63S3JU3X
  • HJZCKZGSSRF5XB8A
  • HJZCLZSNQNWEXPEG
  • HJZCMZVP4KM4KJVH
  • HJZCNZ6QH4WCUXQV
  • HJZCOZ4DFKRF7WAE
  • HJZCPZRFAV7SHBVV
  • HJZCQZVGQKHSTDRA
  • HJZCRZPUSUFSDT3T
  • HJZCVZHANSJKHS3P

How to redeem BGMI official codes

  • Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

