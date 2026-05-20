River Traveller: Hazarika brings alive the Tsangpo-Brahmaputra ecosystem

The author is also able to put himself in the shoes of people distant from him in time and space, and imagine them in corporeal terms. This is evident, for instance, when he writes about Nain Singh Rawat, an “incredibly fit” Kumaoni man employed by the British as a spy to explore the Himalayas and map Tibet. “At his age (36), I certainly would not have been able to make it and certainly not more than a fourth or fifth of the distance covered every day,” notes Mr Hazarika, with admiration, because Rawat covered close to 500 miles in 37 days in the chilly Tibetan winters.