River Traveller: Hazarika brings alive the Tsangpo-Brahmaputra ecosystem

Mr Hazarika’s book will appeal to environmentalists, historians, diplomats, anthropologists, political scientists, bureaucrats, and activists as well as readers who enjoy reading travelogues. He covers subjects as diverse as geopolitics, folklore, poaching of dolphins, river pirates, the politics of migration, sand mining, and wandering Sufis. Moving confidently across systems of knowledge, and making them accessible, are rare skills.
Mr Hazarika’s curiosity, wonder, open acknowledgement of his ignorance, and the willingness to fill the gaps in his understanding make the book genuinely inviting. This is how one earns the reader’s trust; not by hiding behind an authoritative voice that lacks intellectual humility.