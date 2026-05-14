Japan's imperial hubris holds a dire warning for a violent century

And defeat, when it came, was absolute. He notes, “Japan had to face not only fearsome attacks on its land, infrastructure and people, but also the devastation of a cultural heritage and beliefs. The divine emperor would become mortal, its warrior tradition would be destroyed, its invincibility made myth. In short, two millennia of history came to an end, leaving the nation with an uncertain future during which they would have to live with the conflicting traumas of guilt, humiliation and anger. For an extraordinary period of three and a half years, Japan had conducted a merciless war of aggression and brutality, then, as 1945 dawned, its enemies were about to respond in kind: ‘As you sow, so shall you reap.’”