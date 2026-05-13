China Under Xi Jinping: Caution gives way to control, nationalism, ambition

A similar assertiveness is visible in foreign policy. However, the book argues that this has not had major benefits for the CCP or Xi Jinping. In the essay “Chinese ‘Security’ in the Xi Era” David A Welch rightly points out that, “Just as the internationalists worried, these moves generated fear and distrust abroad, cultivated an image of China as an expansionistic aggressor, and triggered balancing behaviour”. However, one of the most pertinent points raised by the book concerns the limitations to Chinese ambitions in moulding regional and global politics. As Mr Welch asserts, “China is a country with significant hard-power capability, but far less hard-power capability than is required to shove things down other countries’ throats. It has essentially no soft-power capability whatsoever and has squandered opportunities to enhance it even as the United States busily squandered its own during the presidency of Donald J Trump”. It also has no friends or any genuine ally (except North Korea).