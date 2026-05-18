The Good Reporter: Rural women's stories, uninterrupted amid media clutter

In 2002, a group of six poor, marginalised women from rural Uttar Pradesh decided to publish a local newspaper, which would be sold in Bundelkhandi towns and villages. A monthly four-page newspaper, Khabar Lahariya was the first and only piece of mass media in Bundeli, centring on remote rural audiences and prioritising stories of their daily lives.

The newspaper was born from an idea piloted in 1993 at a Mahila Samakhya programme in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Just two years after it started, it won the Chameli Devi Jain award for women in journalism. A decade after it started, Khabar Lahariya grew to a multi-edition and multilingual twelve-page broadsheet. In 2019, it transitioned from a non-profit media project to a self-sustaining digital media company. Over the past 25 years, Khabar Lahariya has grown into other districts, states, and mediums. It later rebranded as KL Digital, the first hyperlocal digital news channel entirely run by women — with their mobile phone cameras, on screen in piece-to-camera reports, and live broadcasts. In recent years, it has gained visibility across India and the world, been invited to panels and talks, and feted for courageous journalism.