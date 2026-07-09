Talking Classics: A persuasive case for questioning over venerating them

The power of antiquity does not lie in the beauty of its art and architecture but in the ability to force extreme reactions and ask awkward questions and, most importantly, evoke wonder and awe. Just as it did for the five-year-old Ms Beard on a trip to the British Museum when she was mesmerised by a 4,000-year-old moldy piece of Egyptian bread stuck inside a glass case. Museums in those days were not child-friendly and she struggled for a closer look when a kind curator who was passing by indulged her. He opened the case and held the bread in front of her. It was a transformative moment, she writes. And it had the young girl hooked, although it was not the Egyptian, but the Roman world that she went on to teach and write about.