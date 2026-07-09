Talking Classics: A persuasive case for questioning over venerating them

Debate is fundamental. Critical engagement and not reverence is the way to understand and, perhaps appreciate, the ancient world. The book discusses the sharp edges, the warts and the transformative power of the ancient Greek and Roman world to make the point. “I am not writing advertising copy,” writes Ms Beard. She wants readers to question, denounce, be shocked by and laugh at the heroes, gods and monarchs of antiquity, just as she has done.
Different people engage with the past differently. She recounts a story, probably apocryphal, about Indian Nobel laureate and poet Rabindranath Tagore, who, it is believed, burst into tears at the sight of the Parthenon in Athens. He was overcome, not by its “aesthetic grandeur or grace but by its ‘barbarian ugliness’.”