The Economic DNA of Bharat: Blurred vision document for 'Viksit Bharat'

The book’s clarity occasionally suffers from the author’s overreach. Consider this passage: “Sustaining economic momentum requires continued investment in human capital, particularly in finance, technology, and governance. This also calls for the effective integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain into economic operations, alongside stronger institutions such as the RBI, which play a vital role in supporting India’s financial system and strengthening investor confidence, including among crypto investors.” While this statement appears sweeping, it is difficult to discern the cause-effect relationships, or the overall essence of the various constructs employed, both at a granular and a holistic level. The content list suggests comprehensive coverage, and the following paragraphs are based on the author’s reflections and hopes for each area. The prospect of achieving defence autonomy and preparedness by 2047, with continuous upgrades incorporating AI, advanced security, and robotics, appears feasible. However, the assertion that this will compel neighbouring countries to purchase Indian products and seek India’s assistance in capacity building seems to contradict realities, given that India itself may be perceived as a primary threat by these nations. While extending defence technologies and innovations into civilian sectors is beneficial, it must not compromise defence and security objectives.