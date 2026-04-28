The Durian Flavour: India-Asean ties underperform despite promise

Mr Singh laments that the strong historical ties defining the India-Asean relationship have fallen short of their full potential. Its rich heritage, borne out of its syncretic cultural links with India, is proudly owned by its people as their own. The tales of the Ramayan, Mahabharata, the Buddhist Jatakas are interwoven in their art forms, literature, cuisine, and much more. Contemporary Bollywood and Indian education, underpinned by people-to-people engagement, enhances India’s soft power. The mismatch in perceptions and objectives between the two sides is said to be the main reason for the below-par performance of closer cooperation. While India seeks a comprehensive relationship with Asean through AEP, including security, Asean prioritises trade and economic cooperation. Although, bilateral trade had been robust at $ 131 billion in 2023 and Asean’s cumulative foreign direct investment into India at $178 billion (from January 2000 to March 2025), the burgeoning trade deficit ($45 billion in 2023) is a disturbing trend for New Delhi. The Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) concluded in 2010 is the sore point; India believes it is being used as a conduit for flooding its market with cheap Chinese goods disguised as Asean products through the misuse of Rules of Origin provisions. India’s suggestion for a review of AITIGA is being resisted by Asean, fearing that it would be downgraded in an attempt to balance trade. Also, Mr Singh writes, Asean was blamed for India justifiably walking out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in October 2019 for failing to work towards adequately addressing India specific concerns. Instead, the grouping seemed interested only in hedging India against the China behemoth for strategic reasons and markets.