The Founder Manual: A practical guide to building enduring Indian start-ups

Till a few decades ago, the term “startup” was not used to refer to enterprises or companies. It is said the first time the term was used to refer to new enterprise in the electronic data processing field was by Forbes magazine in 1976. BusinessWeek continued the practice in a 1977 article, and the term stuck. Startups were seen as companies that grew rapidly often aided by digital technology; their growth was fueled by venture capital or funds ready to take a risk. The first firm to be listed publicly — even while making a loss — was Netscape. That was in 1995 and the book The New New Thing by Michael Lewis gives a blow-by-blow description of what happened.