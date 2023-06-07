The roots of male dominance

This fascination with the idea of gendered work, of the family as a unit in which the men venture out to make a living and the women stay at home to cook and take care of the young, is expressed memorably by Germaine Greer in her seminal 1970 book, The Female Eunuch. “Mother duck, father duck and all the little baby ducks. The family, ruled over and provided for by father, suckled and nurtured by mother, seems to us inherent in the natural order,” she wrote. In The Patriarchs, Ms Saini attempts to dismantle this natural order. She chronicles, and reappraises the views of historians, anthropologists, and sociologists to understand a world underpinned by patriarchal mores. She examines ancient Greek society and its anxiety about women, their sexuality, their stature in the household. She mentions Sarah Pomeroy’s book Goddesses, Whores, Wives, and Slaves, which tells of a paranoia wrought by unequal gender equations in Athenian society. She cites the legend of Clytemnestra, who takes a lover and kills her husband, King Agamemnon, but is stabbed to death by her son. She compares the antiquated Greeks with the Egyptians, and their powerful female rulers, Cleopatra and Nefertiti. Her conversations with Egyptologist Fayza Haikal reveal that the Egyptian woman had agency over her life: “She could work, she could adopt anybody, she could inherit, she could run her own business…”

The Patriarchs is a relentlessly inquisitive, and investigative look at patriarchy, the histories and mythologies it spawns, the violence it condones, the activism it kindles. It is also about remarkable moments that seem to overthrow years of misogyny and oppression; moments, such as the one caught through Professor Jeffrey’s bus window, that are emblematic of small triumphs. The book has a Map of Matriliny plotted with matrilineal societies. Ms Saini discusses the Nairs of Kerala who lived together in taravads that were matriarchal. She mentions the Khasi community of Meghalaya, which is matrilineal in the present day, but is under tremendous pressure to adapt to the conventions of patriarchy. She reflects on the Native American Haudenosaunee women, who were physically strong, and wielded authority both outside the home and inside it. But their traditions succumbed to the politics of the milieu: “Believing outdoor work to be unsuited to women, American political leaders, well-intentioned social reformers, and Christian missionaries saw ushering women into domestic roles and men into agricultural labour and leadership as vital to assimilating Native Americans into their ‘modern’ society.”