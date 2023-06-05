Why history matters

Dr Thapar has a remarkable ability to constantly question everything and to examine every idea until it is stripped to the bone. Her writing, reflective and measured in some essays and anguished in others, leads the reader to do the same. She discusses the epics of India, the significance of museums as repositories of the past, ideas such as renunciation and satyagraha and the role and history of practices such as sati. Through these essays, the idea of history as an interrogative and analytical discipline is repeatedly reinforced—this offers a rich and layered reading of the past and brings about an understanding of history that is much more engaging and fruitful than when it is used to settle old scores or to divide the country along religious lines.

Efforts to cast the past in a single frame, paradoxically, plays into the colonial mindset that many modern historians are keen to dismantle. The division of the country along communal lines and the periodisation of its history as Hindu, Muslim and British is the handiwork of colonial historians. But the irony is probably lost on those looking to rewrite history and make India great again.