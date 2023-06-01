What to do when skill and energy wane

That set him thinking: Why would someone so rich and famous be so full of regret? It also forced him to take a hard look at his own life. He was 48, the chief executive officer of a Washington think tank, and the author of a few bestsellers—a successful man by any measure. Yet he increasingly felt the party wouldn’t last: Sustaining the 80-plus-hour work week required to keep his current position was becoming difficult.

The author’s initial reaction was to think the husband must be someone who had worked hard all his life in relative obscurity and was now regretting the passing of youth and its opportunities. But when he sneaked a look at the person behind him, he found it was someone who had been a national hero several decades ago.