Privi Speciality, Aditya Info showing bullish trend; trading strategy here
Stocks to buy: Choice Equity Broking Technical Research Analyst Aakash Shah suggests Privi Speciality, Aditya Infotech, and Atlanta Electricals for buying
Aakash Shah Mumbai
Privi Speciality Chemicals
Buy PRIVISCL in Cash ₹3,040 | Stop-loss ₹2,939 | Target ₹3,270
Privi Speciality share price is showing strong bullish continuation after correcting from its recent high near the 3,440 zone. The stock took healthy support around the 200 EMA which acted as a long-term demand zone, and from there it has staged a steady recovery. On the daily chart, price decisively broke above the 2900 resistance zone, where it was previously consolidating. This breakout marked a structural shift, and the stock has now convincingly surpassed the 3000 psychological level, confirming strength. The daily structure reflects a clear higher high – higher low formation, indicating trend strength. Price is trading above all key EMAs (20/50/100/200), with short-term averages sloping upward, reinforcing bullish momentum. The 20 EMA is placed near 2939, which aligns with recent breakout support and now acts as a strong demand zone. As long as price sustains above 2939, momentum remains intact. The next upside target is placed around 3270, which aligns with the prior swing resistance zone.
Aditya Infotech
Buy CPPLUS in Cash ₹1,689 | Stop-loss: ₹1,600 | Target: ₹1,800
CPPLUS stock has shown a sharp recovery from its recent low near the 200 EMA support zone. Over the last few sessions, strong bullish candles accompanied by rising volumes indicate aggressive buying interest. The stock is now trading very close to its all-time high zone around 1745, reflecting strong momentum and strength near resistance. Importantly, price is trading above all key EMAs, and short-term averages are turning upward, supporting continuation bias. Volume expansion during the recent rally confirms participation and accumulation. The setup suggests potential for breakout into price discovery from current levels. The upside target is placed at 1800, which coincides with the 0.618 Fibonacci extension zone. Immediate support and risk management level is placed at 1600, which lies below recent swing support and maintains favourable risk-reward structure.
Atlanta Electricals
Buy ATLANTAELE in Cash ₹936 | Stop-loss: ₹890 | Target: ₹1,000
ATLANTAELE stock has shown an impressive recovery from its recent all-time low near 710, marking a significant structural reversal. From those lower levels, the stock has delivered approximately 31 per cent upside in the recent series, highlighting strong buying interest. On the daily chart, the stock has broken out from a short-term consolidation range between 865 and 920, confirming a bullish continuation setup. The breakout is supported by strong bullish candles and improving price structure. The stock is trading above all key EMAs, indicating trend strength and momentum alignment. The 20 EMA is acting as dynamic support, reinforcing short-term bullish sentiment. The 890 level, which aligns with the 20 EMA and recent breakout base, acts as a strong support and stop-loss zone. With momentum intact and structure improving, the stock is poised to move toward the 1000 psychological resistance level, which serves as the immediate upside target. Disclaimer: This article is by Aakash Shah, technical research analyst, Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own.
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 6:53 AM IST