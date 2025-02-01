Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Amit Shah lauds Budget, says middle class always in PM Modi's heart

Shah said the Budget covers every section from farmers to the middle class and every sector from nutrition and health, startups to innovation and investment

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Union Home Minister Amit Shah |(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the 2025-26 Union Budget 2025 is a blueprint of the Modi government's vision for building a developed country and that the middle class is always in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart.

Shah said the Budget covers every section from farmers to the middle class and every sector from nutrition and health, startups to innovation and investment. It is the roadmap for Modi's self-reliant India, he said.

"Zero Income Tax till Rs 12 Lakh Income. The proposed tax exemption will go a long way in enhancing the financial well-being of the middle class. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries on this occasion," the Union minister wrote on X with the hashtag 'ViksitBharatBudget2025'.

Congratulating Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the "comprehensive and visionary budget", Shah said, "Budget 2025 is the blueprint of the Modi government's vision towards building a developed and best India in every field."  In a relief to the middle class, Sitharaman exempted annual income of up to Rs 12 lakh from income tax and rejigged tax slabs as part of her reformist Budget.

Presenting her eighth straight Budget in the Lok Sabha, she laid out a blueprint for next-generation reforms including raising the FDI limit in the insurance sector, simplification of tax laws and cutting duties on intermediaries while providing enhanced fiscal support for welfare measures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanNarendra ModiAmit ShahBudget 2025Modi govt

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

