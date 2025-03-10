Assam to launch its satellite, talks on with Isro for ASSAMSAT project

The Assam state government announced on Monday plans to launch its own satellite, ASSAMSAT soon, aiming to strengthen data access for key socio-economic initiatives and enhance border surveillance.

The announcement was made by Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog while tabling the Budget for the financial year 2025-26. “(The ASSAMSAT satellite) can help providing dedicated services for agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure development, and security border management and police operations,” Neog said.

According to the state government, the satellite will be set up in collaboration with IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center) which promotes private investment and innovation in the space sector and Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

“We will also ignite imagination of the students of colleges of Assam with the support of INSPACe/Isro by involving them in building experimental satellites,” Neog said.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam will be the first state in the country to have its satellite. While addressing a press conference, CM said, “If we have our own satellite, it can tell us if any foreigner tries to enter illegally, give prior information on impending floods, help with weather reports that will benefit our farmers.” He added that preliminary discussions with Isro are underway.