India's urban population set to reach 900 mn by 2047, says PM Modi

Holding that India’s urban population is set to reach around 900 million by 2047, prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the private sector, particularly the real estate and industrial sectors, to prioritise planned urbanisation.

“Indian cities will be recognised for sustainable urban mobility, digital integration, and climate resilience plans,” Modi said while addressing a post-Budget webinar, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts to further initiatives like AMRUT 2.0 and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The prime minister highlighted that the Union Budget 2025-26 paves the way for a strong workforce and a growing economy, with investments prioritised equally across infrastructure, industries, people, economy, and innovation.

“This year’s Budget reflects this theme on a large scale and serves as a blueprint for India’s future. Investments have been prioritised equally across infrastructure, industries, people, economy, and innovation,” he added.

Modi also highlighted the government’s initiatives in education, such as the new National Education Policy (NEP), expansion of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and integration of technology into the education system.

“These mission-mode efforts have enabled India’s education system to align with the needs and parameters of the 21st-century world. The government has provided skill training to 30 million youth since 2014 and decided to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), along with setting up five centres of excellence,” he said.

Touching upon the medical field, Modi emphasised two major budgetary announcements—the addition of 75,000 medical seats in the next five years and the establishment of daycare cancer centres (DCCCs) in all district hospitals within the next three years.

Of the 75,000-seat addition target, 10,000 are planned to be added this year.

Commenting on the challenges and roadmap, health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that the ministry will be working to assess faculty gaps and ensure that recruitment aligns with the increase in medical seats.

“Experts have recommended expanding the pool of faculty by permitting the sharing of faculties between medical colleges, particularly in non-clinical subjects in proximate vicinity,” she added.

The prime minister also highlighted the expansion of telemedicine facilities across all primary health centres (PHCs) to take healthcare to the ground level.

Urging the industry to invest in medical tourism, Modi stressed that initiatives like ‘Heal in India’ and ‘Land of the Buddha’ could be used to attract global tourists. “Efforts are being made to establish India as a global tourism and wellness hub,” he added.

The prime minister added that these efforts will create numerous new employment opportunities for youth and urged stakeholders to work swiftly to implement these initiatives, ensuring the benefits of Budget announcements reach the maximum number of people.