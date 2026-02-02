Balance sheets show good capex rise in some companies: DEA secretary

There are views on both sides. Because there is trust, we don't want to lose it. Because that is a non-compromisable, non-negotiable thing now. We are committed to that path of declining debt to GDP and we will continue on that and fiscal deficit is a key operational means of doing that. Directionally, it has to be correct. It has to be on the gliding path. Having said that, the first pillar of the Budget is growth being non negotiable, not only at the sustained rate, but much higher. A momentum has built up that we don't want to lose but build upon it… We are putting our weight behind certain sectors like biopharma, ISM (India Semiconductor Mission) so that private investors, both foreign and Indian, can see this as an opportunity and invest in the country. We are absolutely committed to the glide path.