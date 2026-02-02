Budget 2026-27: Govt lowers funding for key export-boosting schemes

Why has Budget 2026-27 scaled back export incentive allocations?

The Union Budget 2026-27 has scaled back spending on some key export-boosting schemes, at a time when exporters are grappling with geopolitical uncertainties, including the protectionist policies implemented by the United States (US).

How much has the RoDTEP allocation been reduced?

The allocation for the commerce department’s key Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme has been slashed by 45 per cent to Rs 10,000 crore for FY27, Budget documents showed. During the current financial year, the government had allocated Rs 18,233 crore.

What changes have been made to the RoSCTL scheme?

Under the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme—a similar programme for garments and made-ups—the total outgo from the Centre has been halved to Rs 5,000 crore in the upcoming financial year. During the current financial year, the revised estimate stood at Rs 10,010 crore, while the budget estimate at the beginning of the year was Rs 10,170 crore. Both schemes aim to refund exporters the embedded non-creditable central, state and local levies paid on inputs, based on the principle that taxes should not be exported. These levies were not refunded earlier. What is the allocation for the Export Promotion Mission?

The allocation for the recently approved Export Promotion Mission (EPM) has been pegged at Rs 2,300 crore. Of this, Rs 2,250 crore will be spent in the current financial year. In November, the Union Cabinet had approved the EPM for a six-year period, with the aim of strengthening India’s export competitiveness and supporting first-time exporters and labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and marine products grappling with challenges due to the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff by the US. How will the Export Promotion Mission be implemented? The EPM will be implemented through two sub-schemes—Niryat Protsahan, worth Rs 10,401 crore, which will provide trade finance support, and Niryat Disha, worth Rs 14,659 crore, aimed at driving international market access.