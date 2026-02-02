Budget 2026-27 boost, price hikes to support India's cement sector

In terms of demand and pricing cycles, prices bottomed in September 2025 and that was followed by a brief rebound followed by a price drop which bottomed in Q3FY26. Since December, cement has seen price hikes which have been sustained. Cement prices could therefore recover in FY27, supported by better volumes.

Another round of hikes may be attempted in February itself and in FY27. But there could be another price rebound while demand rises again. Every cement major is also invested in a strong capex cycle and it’s possible that surplus capacity will build up quickly to a point where capacity utilisation remains low. Hence prices may not rise much. Moreover, price discipline may not be maintained by cement companies, which are fighting for market share in a crowded market. Despite these caveats, the industry seems to be confident that it is headed for better times through H2FY26 and FY27.