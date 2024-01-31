Home / Budget / News / Budget 2024: Time, where to watch & what to expect from Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024 time: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech is expected to start at 11 am on February 1

FM Sitharaman will equal the record set by former PM Morarji Desai for presenting the highest number of budgets (Photo: Bloomberg)
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
Interim Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce her sixth Budget on February 1. As India is scheduled to hold its Lok Sabha elections later this year, it will be an Interim Budget. A full-fledged Budget will be announced after the elections.

Budget 2024: When will FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech begin?

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to start her Budget speech at 11 am on February 1. With this, Sitharaman will equal the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai for presenting the highest number of budgets. 

Where to watch Budget live?

The Budget speech will be shown live on Doordarshan (DD) News as well as the YouTube channel and website of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). 

It will also be streamed on Business Standard's website. For a comprehensive coverage of Budget 2024, you can visit here

Budget 2024: What to expect?
At the start of the Budget session 2024, on January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Budget will be around "Nari Shakti".

"And today the budget session is starting under the guidance of President Droupadi Murmu and tomorrow the interim budget by Nirmala Sitharaman ji is in a way a festival of Nari Shakti," he said in the customary interaction with media.


He also said that the Budget will have "disha nirdeshak baatein", a blueprint of intent. 

Last week, at the 125th anniversary of Delhi's Hindu College, FM Sitharaman said the government would orient its policies towards improving four groups namely women, the youth, farmers, and the poor. 

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

