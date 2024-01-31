In his remarks before the beginning of the Budget session of Parliament on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government will honour the tradition that a full budget is not presented when Lok Sabha elections are imminent. He stated that Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman will present a budget with "disha nirdeshak baatein", a blueprint of intent. The Prime Minister also detailed how, since the passage of the women's reservation bill, the last few months have manifested Nari Shakti or woman power.

The Prime Minister's comments on the first day of the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha indicated his confidence that his government would return for a third successive term. "Usually, when the election time is near, the full budget is not presented. We will also follow the same tradition and bring the full budget before you after the formation of the new government. This time, the country's Finance Minister, Nirmala Ji, will present her budget to us tomorrow with some disha nirdeshak baatein. We will bring the full budget before you after the formation of the new government," the Prime Minister said. He stated that India's journey of inclusive and comprehensive development will continue, propelled by the blessings of the people, concluding his speech with a "Ram Ram to all of you".

Addressing the media from the steps of Parliament's Hansa Dwar, the Prime Minister said the passage of the women's reservation Bill in the first session held in the new Parliament building and the women-led Republic Day Parade on January 26 celebrated woman power, as would President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses on Wednesday, her first in the new Parliament building, and Finance Minister Sitharaman presenting the interim budget on Thursday.

In his speeches since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 's electoral wins in the Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the Prime Minister has said his government's policies are devoted to the welfare of four castes, namely women, the poor, farmers, and youth. Last week, at the 125th anniversary of Delhi's Hindu College, the Finance Minister said the government would orient its policies towards improving the lot of women, the youth, farmers, and the poor. The BJP's state governments in the three heartland states have, as part of "Modi's guarantees", either promised or rolled out schemes to ensure a monthly allowance for women.

The Prime Minister had a word of advice for those Opposition Members of Parliament who spent the last ten years disrupting proceedings and indulging in "cheerharan" of democracy, habitually undermining democratic values. "As they gather for the final session today, they should ponder what they have achieved in the last decade. If you ask 100 people in your parliamentary constituency, none will remember or even know the names of those who consistently created uproar," he said, imploring them to introspect.

However, the people will remember the Members of Parliament who offered constructive criticism, even if searing, or showed intellectual depth or flagged people's concerns, he said. "Conversely, individuals who contribute nothing but negativity, hooliganism, and mischief are seldom remembered," Modi said. The Prime Minister appealed to such Members of Parliament to avail the opportunity the Budget session offered them to redeem themselves. "I urge all Members of Parliament not to let this chance slip away, to act in the country's best interest, contribute their most valuable ideas to the House, and infuse the nation with enthusiasm and excitement," he said.