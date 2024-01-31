Budget wishlist: Mercedes-Benz India expects long-term GST plan on EVs

Mercedes-Benz India hopes the Budget on Thursday will give a long-term plan on the goods and service tax (GST) on electric cars for the auto companies to plan their investments accordingly, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Santosh Iyer told Business Standard on Wednesday.

Currently, all electric vehicles (EVs) are charged a concessional GST rate of five per cent. Vehicles that run on internal combustion engines (ICE) are charged a 28 per cent GST.

The German carmaker, which dominates the luxury car market in the country, achieved a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, reaching 17,408 units in 2023. It experienced a threefold increase in electric car sales from 2022 to 2023. The EV penetration in its overall sales has surged to four per cent in 2023, a significant rise from 1-1.5 per cent in 2022.